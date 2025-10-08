Helen Skelton, Gethin Jones fuel romance speculation with Taylor Swift soundtrack

Nothing has been confirmed by the co-stars about their speculated romance, but they certainly seem to enjoy each other's company.

Welsh TV star Gethin Jones and Helen Skelton, who shares the screen on Morning Live, often continue to make headlines due to their budding relationship.

The two were last spotted together in September 2025 enjoying a cosy lunch.

The pair have kept fans guessing with their close friendship in recent months and were recently seen laughing together in one of Helen's post.

Helen engaged her fans by sharing a behind-the scenes clip with Gethin and the rest of the team, pairing it with Taylor Swift's new hit The Fate of Ophelia, a choice that some fans believe could be a subtle hint they might be more than just friends.

For context, the first song on the pop star's new album The Life Of A Showgirl, references the Shakespearean character from Hamlet as a metaphor for a tragic fate that her fiancé Travis Kelce saved her from.

Helen penned: 'Away day....Thanks for watching@bbcmorninglive @gethincjones me and the gang on the road.'

The mum of three continued: 'Team are back inside tomorrow, I will be back with the team next week.'

Helen, shares three children Ernie, Louis, and Elsie with her ex-husband Richie Myler.

Gethin, meanwhile, has recently suffered heartbreak of losing his father, who had battled a long illness.