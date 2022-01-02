Court orders Ed Sheeran to reveal who he follows online, here’s why

Ed Sheeran’s New Year excitement looks like going down that drain as the court has ordered him to reveal every detail about his following on social media.
The Grammy-winning singer is currently fighting a legal battle over his mega-hit track Shape of You.
According to The Sun, as the proceeding of the case continues, the High Court asked the 30-year-old singer to reveal all ‘recording and notes’ that any of his gadget contains especially about his songs.
For those unversed, musician Sami Chokri alleged that Sheeran ‘rip-off’ his 2015 track Oh Why.
The court extended the order to confirm if the singer knows the people Chokri mentioned in his argument.
Meanwhile, Sheeran’s lawyers said that the singer’s millions of royalties have been frozen due to the accusations.
Furthermore, it was also reported that the Perfect hit-maker 's co-writer, Johnny McDaid and Steve McCutcheon, are also lodging complaint against Chokri.
Karan Johar posted a beautiful family picture on Instagram as he extended New Year wishes to fans
Jungkook penned down a heartfelt New Year wish for ARMY
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently busy enjoying their getaway in South Africa
Prince William, Kate Middleton's photo 'is more than just a smiling pose from the royal couple'
Meghan Markle is influencing Prince Harry's opinions
Iqra Aziz treated fans with a gorgeous New Year picture on Instagram