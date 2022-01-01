Camilla's new honour indicates she could take on the title of 'Queen' one day

The Duchess of Cornwall got elevated to Royal Lady of the Most Noble Order of the Garter recently

Duchess Camilla was recently bestowed with the highest and oldest royal honour by the Queen herself.

The Duchess of Cornwall got elevated to Royal Lady of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, which could mean she can one day become the Queen of England, after Prince Charles takes the throne.

The honour is one of the UK’s most prestigious order of chivalry and was awarded to the 74-year-old in recognition of her contribution to the monarchy and the country.



According to columnist Robert Hardman, the order was “a strong hint” that Camilla could be named Queen rather than Princess Consort.

“It is an increasingly incongruous title given that the wife of a King is always Queen," Hardman wrote for Daily Mail.



“The Royal Family do not want to go near this subject since it invokes memories of the prince's divorce from Diana and the dark days after her death.

“It is an issue for another day. This honour, though, makes it pretty clear what the current Monarch thinks," he added.

Meanwhile, Hugo Vickers, author of Royal Orders and an authority on the Garter, said about the title, “It's an indication of the Queen's total confidence in the Duchess of Cornwall.”