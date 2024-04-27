Expert shares new shocking details about Kate Middleton's health, public life

Expert shares new details about Kate Middleton's health, royal return

Kate Middleton, who returned to social media with a new photograph of Prince Louis on his birthday earlier this week, has received new warning from a health expert amid report about her return to royal duties.

The Princess of Wales, who's undergoing preventative chemotherapy following his cancer diagnosis, will only return to royal duties once she has fully recovered.



However, a health expert has claimed that the future Queen is set for "minimised exposure" following her prolonged absence from public life.

Senior therapist Sally Baker, in talks with GB News, shared new details about Kate's health and royal return, explaining what type of engagements the Princess will likely perform when she returns to work.



"Short visits, preferably low pressure with either small groups of people met in private," according to Sally.

The expert went on saying: "Press attention will be heightened after her extended leave of absence from public duty."



The medical specialist also revealed: "The Royal Family will be attentive to minimising her exposure."

When Kate announced her diagnosis, she stressed the need to recuperate in private, saying: "William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.



She also expressed her desire to return to the royal duty, saying: "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."

The latest update on Kate's heath and her possible royal return comes day after after Buckingham Palace announce King Charles will return to public-facing duties next week.

