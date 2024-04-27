Kathie Lee Gifford opens up about her current relationship status

Kathie Lee gifford offers insight into relationship status

Kathie Lee Gifford recently revealed that she’s single and is no longer “seeing her mystery man.”

Speaking of her current relationship status, the TODAY co-host shared, “My new mantra was going to be my joy is non-negotiable. I’ll negotiate time. I’ll negotiate money with you. But my joy, I can’t.”

Gifford also talked about changing her mantra following her split from former boyfriend, adding: “I was in a relationship for several years that just ended recently. And you know, it’s always hard because when you love someone, you love someone deeply. It’s something you miss when it doesn’t last.”

The co-host admitted that she learnt a lot from her past experiences, claiming that her last relationship has given her a new lease on life.

She explained: “You aren’t supposed to marry everyone you fall in love with. And I don’t want to love easily,” she said. “I’ve been loved three times in my entire life. It’s the people who have meant something deep and powerful in your life that are the hardest things to get over.”

This came after Kathie Lee exclusively told Entertainment Tonight that she intends to stay tight-lipped about her relationship status.

For the unversed, the latter remained married to late husband Frank Gifford from 1986 until his death in 2015.

Earlier, she opened up about being involved in a romantic affair in 2019 during her chat with TODAY with Hoda and Jenna.