Royal family confirms King Charles to welcome important guests in June

Royal family has confirmed that King Charles III and Queen Camilla are set to receive very important guests to Buckingham Palace in June.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the royal family revealed Japanese Emperor Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako will pay a state visit to Britain in late June as guests of King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla.

The announcement comes amid reports of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's possible UK trip to attend the celebrations of the tenth anniversary of Invictus Games event.

However, the Palace has not issued any statement about the King's expected meeting with his estranged son as the Duke is in news about his possible interaction with his royal relatives.

The Palace has already announced that the monarch British monarch would be returning to public-facing duties after undergoing treatment and recuperation following his cancer diagnosis in February.



The Emperor and his wife last visited Britain in 2022 to attend the state funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth.

