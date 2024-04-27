Anne Hathaway's new film 'The Idea of You' to 'reach missing targets'

Anne Hathaway regards new film as the 'perfect film' for moms

Anne Hathaway recently revealed that The Idea of You would have been the perfect film for moms of all ages.



Speaking exclusively to Variety about her forthcoming film, the Oscar winner expressed her excitement about reaching out to a diverse audience on the platform.

Hathaway said that “part of her is excited,” knowing that film would reach a missing target in theatres.

When asked about her take on the film fulfilling the purpose, the Interstellar star said that she’s “never had a movie this size be released [exclusively] on streaming, so I’m not really in a place to answer that question.”

She further explained that “part of me is excited that such a wide audience is going to have instant access to it. And a part of me [is aware that] there aren’t a lot of reasons for moms to grab each other by the hand and go to the movie theater; this movie would’ve been perfect for that.”

She reminisced on earlier times, pointing the rise of DVD releases about thirty years ago, noting: “Some of my favorite romantic comedies came out in the ’90s and I watched them on home video.

"I never saw the original theatrical runs of Pretty Woman, Notting Hill, or My Best Friend’s Wedding — clearly, I’m a Julia Roberts fan! —but I loved them.”

“A part of me loves the idea of having a huge worldwide theatrical hit. But it doesn’t mean I don’t appreciate the opportunity to have a different kind of [moviegoing experience],” she concluded.

Hathaway emphasised that regardless of how viewers watch The Idea of You, they should feel it was definitely worth watching and not otherwise.