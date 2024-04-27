Tiffany Haddish details health struggles in upcoming memoir

Tiffany Haddish opens up about health condition

Tiffany Haddish recently opened up about her health struggles in her upcoming memoir I Curse You With Joy.



In a recent sit-down with PEOPLE, the 44-year-old actress told the outlet that “My body be playing tricks on me.”

She further revealed, “I’m pretty sure the devil is real because the first day of my period, no matter what, the devil goes into overdrive. I feel like my life gets turned upside down.”

Haddish recently admitted to undergoing endometriosis, causing debilitating pain in her system.

Speaking of her condition, the Girls Trip actress revealed that doctors explained that pain was caused by a “dent in (her) uterus.”

Referring to her eight tragic miscarriages, Haddish explained: “It turns out it’s not a dent they saw on the ultrasound. It was endo that was hanging down. It looked like a dent but it was just extra layers.”

She went on to recall doing her best while being pregnant, adding: “Every time I find out I’m pregnant, I’m like, ‘Don’t drink, don’t smoke, don’t do nothin’.”

“Even if I don’t really want [the baby], I still try to give it a chance.”

Speaking of her latest miscarriage last year, she recalled “so much blood,” claiming that the doctors “performed a D&C (dilation and curettage, a procedure to remove pregnancy tissue).”

Haddish confirmed that she is celibate, being uncertain about the idea of getting remarried or having children for that matter.