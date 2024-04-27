Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'shot themselves in foot' via string of bad decisions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had a tough few years ever since they decided to step down from their positions as working royals in 2020.

Speaking on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show, royal commentator Richard Palmer reflected on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ string of failures as they try to make their mark in Hollywood.

He also claimed Americans are done with the constant whining of the couple against the alleged bad treatment in the royal family.

Palmer told host Matt Wilkinson: “I think they've struggled.

“Initially of course, as so many people have pointed out, Meghan was treated as a breath of fresh air, a fantastic addition to the family by the British media, but there's been a change.

“I think the US media has got bored with them continually moaning about the way they've been treated.

“And essentially has said ‘ok right we've heard that story, we don't want to hear about that any longer.’

“‘If you are Americans, essentially, if you're basically yourself here, then you need to show us that you are enterprising people who are creating new lives for yourselves out here.’

‘“What have you got to show us?’”

The Royal Correspondent for the Daily Express added: “I think they've been beset by problems really.

“They've been one step forward, two steps back all the time.”