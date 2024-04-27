RHOA alum Phaedra Parks is 'single & satisfied' following divorce

RHOA's Phaedra Parks reflects on divorce from former husband

Phaedra Parks recently opened up about her divorce from former husband Apollo Nida.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE at the West Hollywood, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star expressed relief following her divorce from the internet personality.

She further revealed that the television personality was on good terms with Nida even though the former couple had decided to go separate ways.

Parks admitted that she has started dating again, noting: "I'm dating. The thing is I'm single and satisfied. I'm not one of those women that thinks their life depends on a man.”

Parks, who tied the knot with Apollo Nida in 2009, rose to fame in 2011 after she joined the cast of TRHOA (season 3) as a housewife.

Previously, Parks talked about putting her marriage and The Real Housewives of Atlanta behind her, telling the outlet that "I think you can be aged by your surroundings. Being on terrible shows with terrible women, being in terrible marriages that will age you.

"So once I got off a terrible show and got out of a terrible marriage and had my wonderful children - I could focus on myself and not on all the bulls***."

Referring to the pair’s divorce in 2014, Nida was reportedly involved in identity theft, mail fraud, wire fraud, and bank fraud in 2014.

For the unversed, the reality TV star filed for divorce from Nida in 2015, a year after he was proven guilty on all charges.