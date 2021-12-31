Dua Lipa and Leonardo DiCaprio party with multi-billionaires aboard luxury yacht

Leonardo DiCaprio, Dua Lipa, Kygo, Mike Tyson, Lil Baby, Kygo etc. were spotted on a $150 million yacht

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and singer Dua Lipa partied alongside billionaires in million-dollar yachts in St. Barts over the holiday weekend, reported Page Six.

Stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Dua Lipa, Kygo, Mike Tyson, Cuba Gooding Jr., Lil Baby, and Kygo among others, were spotted aboard a $150 million yacht as they attended a UNICEF gala after party in the Caribbean Island.

A source present at the lux venue reported, “People were outside the dock area trying to get in for four hours.”

Lipa also performed for a multi-billionaire audience at the UNICEF Italia x LuisaViaRoma winter gala at the Eden Rock resort in St. Barts, where, according to an insider, “Tables were going for up to $250,000.”

For those concerned, scientist Jonathan Rothberg also sailed close by aboard his yacht, the Gene Machine, which has its own COVID lab!