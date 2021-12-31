Queen Elizabeth issues ‘blunt’ divorce warning to Prince William, Harry: report

Queen Elizabeth reportedly issued Prince Harry and Prince William a blunt warning regarding the importance of the institution of marriage.



The revelation was brought to light by an aide working in Buckingham Palace.

In their interview with the Sunday Express the source admitted, “The Queen is the head of the Church and so from a point of principle she is opposed to royal divorces.”



“However, she has witnessed the divorces not just of her sister Princess Margaret, but also those of her three eldest children.”

“She now feels, to put it bluntly, that enough is enough. She does not want to name names, but she is adamant that there are going to be no further royal divorces during her reign.”

Before concluding the same insider also went on to add, “The concept of divorce goes against the Queen’s whole upbringing, which is about duty and about soldiering on in the face of adversity. She inherited a lot of her views from her mother, who was scarred by the King Edward and Wallis Simpson scandal.”