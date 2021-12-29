Arnold Schwarzenegger, ex-wife Maria Shriver are now officially divorced

Hollywood actor-turned-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger and his former wife journalist Maria Shriver’s divorce has been finalized after 10 years of their split.



According to a report by TMZ, the former couple is finally divorced after a judge signed off their final judgement earlier this month.

It further said, the Los Angeles Superior Court system required a sitting judge to submit the case, which happened Tuesday, December 28 morning.

Maria had filed for divorce from the Terminator actor on July 1, 2011 after 25 years of their marriage following reports that he had fathered a child with his housekeeper.

The former couple shares four children Katherine, 32, Christina, 30, Patrick, 28, and Christopher, 24.

The report further said that a complicated property worth $400 million settlement delayed the divorce proceedings for 10 years.

They began dating around 1982 and got married in 1986.