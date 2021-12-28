'Didn't need the tip toe trick': David on latest photo posted by Victoria Beckham with his boys

English former soccer player David Beckham pictured with his sons, in a photo posted on Instagram by Victoria Beckham. — Instagram/victoriabeckham

English former soccer player David Beckham warmed a lot of hearts with his fun reply on Instagram on Tuesday to a post by his fashion designer wife Victoria Beckham.

Victoria posted a photo of husband David and their three sons, along with the caption: "My boys back together."

Replying to the post, David wrote: "Didn’t need the tip toe trick here." He was referring to a previous photo posted by Victoria in which David stood up on his "tippy toes" to match the height of his sons. It bears mentioning that David is 5'11" but two of his sons are even taller.



The entire family, including sons Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and daughter Harper Seven, were dressed to the nines as they posed in front of a Christmas tree.



David added today: "The boys are back in town."

The photo showed David slightly squatting, with his sons standing in a row behind him. All were dressed in charcoal grey suits with white flowers on their lapels.



Fans gushed over the response, one commenting: "The cutest dad." Others had remarks such as "husband definitely the best looking" and "awwww so perfect".



The post garnered a massive response, with 250,000 likes inside of the first hour it was put up.













