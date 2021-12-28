Celebrities who welcomed babies in 2021: Olivia Munn, Meghan Markle

Despite lockdown, there are a number of celebrities that have welcomed children throughout the course of this year.

From Meghan Markle to Emma Stone, Ashley Tisdale, Olivia Munn and Christina Ricci, here is the list of everyone who embraced parenthood before the clock struck 12 on the doorway to 2022.





Olivia Munn &John Mulaney:





Christina Ricci & Mark Hampton:





Marques Houston & Miya Dickey:





Meghan Markle & Prince Harry:





Ashley Tisdale & Christopher French:





KJ Apa & Clara Berry:





Halsey & Alev Aydin:





Zoe Sugg & Alfie Deyes:









Drake Bell & Janet Von:





Usain Bolt & Kasi Bennett:

There are also a number of celebrities, socialites and members of the Royal Families, who welcomed children this year.

From Scarlett Johansson to Princess Beatrice, Boris Johnson, Gal Gadot etc. However, they have yet to release any photographs of their newborns.