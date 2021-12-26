Millie Bobby Brown, boyfriend Jake Bongiovi mark first Christmas together as a couple

Popular British actress Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi celebrated first Christmas together as a couple.
The Stranger Things actress took to her social media handle on Saturday and dropped a gorgeous picture of herself and beau Jake. The two could be seen enjoying the cozy time of the holiday as they cuddle up by the Christmas in the photo.
"Happy Holidays," 17-year-old Brown wrote in the caption of the photo, where she is seen putting her arms around her boyfriend.
Brown’s boyfriend Jake is the son of rockstar Jon Bon Jovi and wife Dorothea Hurley.
Fans took to Brown’s post’s comment section and showered the couple with love. Finn Wolfhard, Brown's Stranger Things co-star also posted comment that reads, "Y'all are cute," he wrote.
Brown and Jake made their relationship public in June this year, a few weeks after they were spotted in New York.
On the work front, Brown is all set to reprise her breakout role as Jane 'Eleven' Ives in Stranger Things' season four, which will air on Netflix in July 2022.
