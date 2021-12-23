Netizens point out striking resemblance between Kim Kardashian & Beyoncé in new ad

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian faced harsh criticism on social media after she dropped pictures from new SKIMS promo shot this week.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum dropped a set of new promo shots for her SKIMS brand of Solutionwear, in which she can be seen donning her latest avatar, which gave off major Beyoncé vibes.

Netizens were left stunned as they mistook the fashion mogul for the pop music icon – especially for their strikingly similar crimpled hairstyles.

The 41-year-old reality TV star posed in several body-fitting outfits to promote the brand’s latest shapewear collection.

In one of the shots, the supermodel sported a navy blue long-sleeve bodysuit. She opted for nude makeup, lightened her dark locks, with crimpled and voluminous ends, and completed her look with a pair of black sunglasses.

Fans took to the internet and expressed their shock at how alike they looked, bashing Kim for ‘trying too hard’ to look like Queen Bey in the comments.

One internet user commented, "I swear, I thought Beyoncé did campaign for skims." Another believed the resemblance was uncanny, tweeting: "I thought that’s Beyoncé on the left."

The bashing continued with one writing, "It’s not even pretty and what is the knock off Beyoncé hair." While another commented: "This is embarrassing Kim be yourself and Stop trying to be Beyonce."