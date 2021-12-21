Lady Gaga applauds Bradley Cooper’s performance in ‘Nightmare Alley

Lady Gaga is praising Bradley Cooper’s spectacular performance in his new movie Nightmare Alley.

The House of Gucci actor turned to Twitter on Sunday and dedicated a congratulatory post to her friend Cooper and urged the fans to go and see it.

Besides appreciating the Limitless actor she also gave a shout-out to the entire cast of the movie including the Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro.

Lady, 35 captioned it, "Nightmare Alley is an amazing film with an amazing cast, congratulations to @RealGDT. Bradley is spectacular, Cate and Rooney beyond powerful! I loved it so much. Go see it!"

For unversed, the psychological thriller stars Cooper as Stan, a con man who takes a job with a travelling carnival and the movie is in the theatres now.

