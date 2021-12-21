Lady Gaga applauds Bradley Cooper’s performance in ‘Nightmare Alley'

Lady Gaga is praising Bradley Cooper’s spectacular performance in his new movie Nightmare Alley.
The House of Gucci actor turned to Twitter on Sunday and dedicated a congratulatory post to her friend Cooper and urged the fans to go and see it.
Besides appreciating the Limitless actor she also gave a shout-out to the entire cast of the movie including the Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro.
Lady, 35 captioned it, "Nightmare Alley is an amazing film with an amazing cast, congratulations to @RealGDT. Bradley is spectacular, Cate and Rooney beyond powerful! I loved it so much. Go see it!"
For unversed, the psychological thriller stars Cooper as Stan, a con man who takes a job with a travelling carnival and the movie is in the theatres now.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were first linked together in October
Gauri Khan had been keeping low-profile on social media since son, Aryan Khan's arrest in drug case
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid made their romance public in 2019
Alia Bhatt arrived in a bright yellow attire for the Haldi and Mehendi ceremony
The 63-year-old megastar took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that she’s back in the studio
Sayaka Kanda is survived by her parents, actor Masaki Kanda and singer Seiko Matsuda