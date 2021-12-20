Saif Ali Khan touches upon working with Kareena Kapoor in future

Saif Ali Khan touches upon working with Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan touched upon working with his wife Kareena Kapoor in the future on a fresh project in his interview with Pinkvilla.

The Race 2 actor, who had previously worked with the 3 Idiots actor in a number of films, responded to questions about sharing screen time with Kareena by saying that there must be something unique to offer.

"It will have to be a director who casts us not because we are husband and wife but just as actors or cast us against type. It will require a lot of imagination from somebody - they must get it absolutely right and also think out of the box for it to be interesting for both of us", said Saif during the interview.

The 51-year-old actor went on to say, it would be much better if they live peacefully together and work with other people.

"Kareena and I are both working people and I think to keep life interesting it is nice to work with other people and live nicely together," Saif continued.

For those unversed, the two of them worked together in Tashan, Kurbaan, and Omkara.