Meghan Markle has no intention to make mends with her royal in-laws, claims TV psychic

Meghan Markle, who has not returned to the UK since leaving for the US, is said to have no intentions of seeing the Queen and other Royal family members.



Deborah Davies, a TV psychic, claimed the Duchess of Sussex has no intentions of making up with the royals following several blistering attacks on the family.



The 40-year-old former Suits star's relationship with her royal in-laws is under strain since she and her husband Prince Harry stepped down as senior working royals last year in March.



The mother -of-two, who was spotted on a solo shopping trip in Montecito a week before the Christmas, has "no intentions" of reuniting with the Royal Family, according to Deborah Davies.

Meghan, who resides in California with her hubby and children, has not returned to the UK after quitting the royal job. However, her hubby the Duke of Sussex has visited twice to his homeland on important occasions.

During a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan claimed she was not allowed to seek help for her mental health and suffered racism.



Teh expert also claimed that Meghan Markle is 'bitter and resentful towards Kate Middleton', the Duchess of Cambridge.



Debbie, in conversation with the Daily Star, claimed: "She doesn't want to make any amends with the Royal Family, she has no interest whatsoever in seeing them or being around them, ever again.

"I think it's quite bad really, the Queen hasn't seen their daughter Lilibet, who is named after her, why did she choose to name her daughter after the Queen when she has no intentions of the Queen actually meeting her?"

During chat, the Real Housewives of Cheshire star went on to claim that the Duchess has no intentions of introducing the Queen to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet-Diana.

Debbie was reported to have said: "I do see at some point the penny will drop with Harry eventually but it's going to take time before he sees what's happened. He thinks it's all the Royal Family, it's all their fault, I'm with Piers Morgan on this one, I think she's a very good actress and I think she's had Harry conned just like the rest of the Royal Family."

Meghan and Harry have signed a string of lucrative publishing deals, including a mega-deal with Netflix and a book deal.



Meghan and Harry havedelivered several bombshell interviews with Oprah Winfrey and US chat show host and friend of the pair, Ellen DeGeneres. According to experts their high profile interviews are worsening the crisis and suggesting as the Sussexes are not interested in making peace with the royal family.