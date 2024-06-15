'Mother-son duo' Kylie Jenner, Aire capture hearts with adorable video

Kylie Jenner, Aire stun fans with adorable video

Kylie Jenner recently caroled ABC’s with her two-year-old son Aire in a sweet post, leaving her fans starstruck.



The 26-year-old makeup mogul took to her Instagram to post an adorable video of her and son singing the ABC’s together on Friday, June 14.

Referencing the song Rise and Shine, she famously sung to her daughter Stormi, the mom-of-two noted in the caption: "Aire was born a little late for Rise and Shine but he sure knows my beautiful abcs.”

Jenner was spotted dining at the table with Aire in her house. The two-year-old demanded to hear the song again, shouting “again!”

To which, the Kardashians star belted out “A B C D E F G —” and “Q R S T U V” as Aire joined in to adorably sing along with his mother.

Fans went gaga over the reality star’s clip, leaving heartfelt comments under her post.

One fan wrote: “She loves being a mom fr”

While another chimed in, adding: “Kylie and Aire singing the alphabet, a therapy..”

A third enthused: “From the creators of rise and shine…”