Kate Middleton, Prince George's sweet banter will melt your heart

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis seemingly stole King Charles' show as they attracted massive attention with their stunning appearance at the Monarch's birthday parade.

Kate's official public appearance since her cancer diagnosis surely gave her fans a reason to celebrate, but a cute banter between mother-son duo will surely melt your heart.

The Princess Kate moved some of her fans to tears as she appeared in in her full glory with her family, putting on a brave smile, and doing her best to look like everything is perfect even though she's still undergoing preventative chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis.

A lip reader has shared details of Prince George's brief chat with her mom Kate in the carriage as they arrived at Trooping the Colour.

According to lip reader Gaby Lane, George seemed excited at the event and told his mom: "Look over there ma." cancer-stricken Kate then replied, "Right, look at that," and turned her head in unison with her kids.

The cute exchange described how importance Kate gives to her children as she always talks about them keep her kids close to her.

Gaby, in conversation with The Sun, said that George "looked so happy" at the procession.



The Princess of Wales and her three kids looked around happily at all the banners and flags carried by fans. They smiled and waved at the fans, with Prince Louis even making faces and making them laugh.

William and Kate's youngest child Louis melted hearts with his smirk at the cameras, giving fans the adorable expressions he’s known for.