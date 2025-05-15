Billie Eilish reveals AI-generated Met Gala images are 'trash'

Billie Eilish surprises fans with recent update

Billie Eilish has broken her silence on the AI-generated images circulating online that falsely showed her attending the 2025 Met Gala.

The BLUE singer, who has gone viral on social media for the fabricated photos, clarified that she did not attend the prestigious event held on Monday, May 5.

Taking to her Instagram story on Wednesday, May 14, the 23-year-old hitmaker shared a video of herself eating ice cream.

In the clip, she said, “Seeing people talk about what I wore to this year’s Met Gala being trash. I wasn’t there! That’s AI. I had a show in Europe that night. Let me be! I wasn’t even there.”

Similarly, Katy Perry also addressed fake images of herself at the Met Gala.

Taking to Instagram, the Fireworks singer wrote, “Couldn’t make it to the MET, I’m on The Lifetimes Tour (see you in Houston tomorrow IRL). P.s. this year I was actually with my mom so she’s safe from the bots but I’m praying for the rest of y’all.”

Meanwhile, Zendaya, Rihanna, and Pharrell Williams attended the event, aligning with this year’s theme, “Tailored for You”, by wearing slick suits and padded shoulders.

For the unversed, the BIRDS OF A FEATHER hitmaker was performing at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome on May 4th and 5th as part of her European tour.