Chris Pratt stands tall with Ryan Reynolds amid Blake Lively legal chaos

Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger have recently showed support to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni legal drama.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine that Chris “loves being part of a power couple and an extended member of American royalty as a member of the Kennedy clan”.

“Ryan and Blake are temperamentally a great match for the Pratts, and Ryan and Chris have a genuine friendship that goes back about ten years now,” said an insider.

Chris and Katherine as well as Ryan and Blake tried to keep their home life as private and drama-free as possible.

Referring to ongoing legal battle between Gossip Girl alum and movie’s director Justin, the source explained, “It's a very strange time for Ryan and Blake right now as their It Ends With Us legal drama drags on and on.”

Many A-list celebrities have reportedly isolated Ryan and Blake after It Ends With Us legal drama.

However, the source noted that Chris and Katherine are “standing by Blake and Ryan 100 percent”.

“Chris and Kat are confident Blake and Ryan will make it through that okay,” stated an insider.

Another source pointed out, “Chris sees how much Ryan has sacrificed to get where he is.”

“And Chris has already had to make a lot of those same sacrifices himself. That’s where their brotherly respect comes from,” added an insider in the end.

For the unversed, Blake accused Justin of sexual harassment and even orchestrated a smear campaign against her. Justin reportedly rejected the allegations and hit back with his own $400 million countersuit in response to what he insists are false accusations by the Green Lantern actress.