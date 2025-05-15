Scarlett Johansson warns of dangers of child stardom

Scarlett Johansson reflects on her 'child star' journey in recent conversation

Scarlett Johansson has recently revealed the darker side of growing up in the spotlight, calling stardom a “dangerous thing”.

The Black Widow actress, who garnered recognition for her performance in the 2021 action/sci-fi film, opened up about her journey as a child star.

During an exclusive conversation with Vanity Fair magazine, she explained, “Making decisions on your own – like adult decisions as a kid – it’s a dangerous thing, right?”

Johansson, 40, also reflected on the other actors who began their career at a very young age and struggled to cope with the pressures of fame.

She continued, “I lived through that and also very fortunate that I dodged a lot of it.”

Later in the interview, the Hollywood star spoke about her life-changing role in 2003 Lost in Translation alongside Bill Murray.

The Avengers actress added, “After Lost in Translation, every role that I was offered for years was ‘the girlfriend,' ‘the other woman,' 'a s*x object' – I couldn’t get out of the cycle. It sort of felt like, ‘Oh I guess this is my identity now as an actor’. There wasn’t much I could do with that.”

Johansson also expressed gratitude to her parents for setting strict boundaries during her youth, which she says protected her from potential harm.

For the unversed, Scarlett – one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood – made her film debut in 1994 fantasy-comedy North.