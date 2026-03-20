Uma Thurman admits she's 'excited' for life beyond motherhood phase: 'More oxygen'

Uma Thurman hints at major life shift as youngest prepares to leave

Uma Thurman expressed her excitement as she will soon become an empty nester.

The 55-year-old actress is positive about the next chapter in her motherhood journey, as her youngest daughter Luna, who is 13 years old, is all set to move out for her high school.

Advertisement

"I will have a different time structure in my life that is quite exciting to imagine," she told InStyle for its March cover story. "It's already very different to have one child [at home] versus three children in different schools."

"I am finding I have a lot of oxygen for more that is outside this house," she remarked.

It is pertinent to mention that Uma shares Luna with ex boyfriend Arpad Busson.

The "Pretty Lethal" star is also mom to son Levon Hawke and daughter Maya, whom she welcomed with ex husband Ethan Hawke.

In a previous chat with People, the actress admitted that she is madly in love with her kids.

"I'm madly in love with all of my children and very proud of them," Uma gushed.

"I think they conduct themselves with a lot of dignity and respect for others. It's all a parent could dream of," she added.