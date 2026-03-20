ABC drops 'The Bachelorette' after Taylor Frankie Paul shocking video leak

'The Bachelorette’ axed after Taylor Frankie Paul video sparks outrage

The Bachelorette's new season has been canceled by ABC amid Taylor Frankie Paul's ongoing domestic assault investigation.

Just three days before the show was set to premiere, a Disney Entertainment Television spokesperson released a statement that reads, "In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family."

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The announcement came a few hours after Taylor's 2023 footage of beating her ex, Dakota Mortensen, was leaked.

The clip published by TMZ on Thursday showed Taylor throwing chairs at Dakota while a kid can be seen nearby.

For those unversed, the former couple's relationship was shown on "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" after they began dating in 2022. The pair also share son, Ever, two.

On March 16, People reported that Taylor and her ex-boyfriend were involved in an open "domestic assault investigation," a spokesperson for the Draper City Police Department revealed.

The source said “allegations have been made in both directions” and that “contact was made with involved parties on [Feb] 24th and 25th,” but did not share further details at the time.

However, Taylor's insider denied she was “violent” during the incident and said the reality star was “focused” on her now-cancelled Bachelorette premiere.