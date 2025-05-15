Sean Penn makes bold declaration about Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet

Sean Penn has made bold declaration about Jennifer Lawrence and Timothée Chalamet.

During an appearance on the latest episode of The Louis Theroux podcast, the Asphalt City actor called Jennifer “the last movie star” in Hollywood.

“I think the movie star manufacturer ran out around Jennifer time or something. She’s probably the last movie star,” said the 65-year-old.

Another movie that was in Sean’s mind is Tom Cruise who he described as “a guy who pursues excellence on a very high level”.

“Certain kind of movies people appreciate more than others… but this is a very good actor who is also an incredibly extraordinary craftsman,” stated the Daddio actor while speaking of Tom.

Sean explained, “Those movies don’t get made on those level without somebody extraordinary behind them. He’s the common link behind many of them. It’s no accident. He does his own stunts.”

“He’s probably the best stuntman in movie world. He’s the most experienced guy,” mentioned the Flag Day actor.

Interestingly, Sean also shared his views on few young actors in the industry, saying, “I see some performances from some young actors where I feel like I should quit and become an accountant because they are so good.”

“I haven’t seen that movie yet,” revealed The Gunman while referring to Timothee’s Oscar-nominated turn as Bob Dylan in last year’s A Complete Unknown.

Meanwhile, Sean added, “I haven’t seen his movies yet.”