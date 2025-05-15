Timothée Chalamet to be seen in new avatar?

Kylie Jenner beau Timothée Chalamet to emerge in new career

Timothée Chalamet who blew everyone's mind with superb acting skills in Wonka and Complete Unknown is being eyed for another project.

Word is around that a Hollywood biopic named The Glowing is underway.

The news of the life of famed Ole Henriksen being turned into a film broke at 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

Ole is highly respected in the industry with an impressive list of clienteles including Sylvester Stallone and Barbra Streisand.

The upcoming flick will depict the life story of the world's first-ever celebrity facialist. The glitz and glamour of 76-year-old will be accompanied by its lows and setbacks.

He has also won multiple accolades for his products. He is the creator of the best-selling 'Banana Bright' eye cream and is renowned for giving his A-list clients 'Ole Glow'.

During his recent chat with Hello! Ole gave rare insights into the making of the upcoming musical project.

When asked about the casting of the movie, Ole mentioned that in a 'dream world', the Dune actor would be the perfect choice for the role.

The skincare guru gushed about how amazingly and effortlessly the 29-year-old played Bob Dylan and worked in Wonka.

Furthermore, he also elaborated that the two share the same physique, "He's a petite guy like me, delicate."

Ole fears that the Academy Awards winner may not be affordable, but he defends the young actor stating that 'he deserves it'.

For the unversed, recently Chalamet has been making headlines for another bombshell news after the two (Chalamet and Kylie) allegedly soft-launched their engagement.

Reportedly, the American-French actor has already moved into Kylie Cosmetics founder house.

A source told a media outlet that most of the time Chalamet is off work, he spends it in Kylie's house.