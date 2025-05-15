Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial: Will Jennifer Lopez be summoned as witness?

Jennifer Lopez connection with Sean 'Diddy' Combs ongoing case unveiled

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial is currently going on with Cassie Ventura, Victim 1, making bombshell claims against the rapper in her testimony.

The hip-hop mogul is currently facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The opening statements regarding the case has been heard, and now Venture is expected to face cross-examination.

However, many names have emerged since the onset of the trial May 5.

One particular name is Jennifer Lopez. Reports are circulating that Ben Affleck's ex- wife might be one of the witnesses as she dated the Mandem hitmaker on and off from 1999 to 2001.

The two had been romantically involved with each other after her divorce from Ojani Noa.

Intimate details regarding their relationship emerged years later. The On The Floor hitmaker had reflected in an interview in 2014 how 55-year-old had given her 'so many cues' and had taught her 'so many things'.

The Marry Me actress had also mentioned how there is mutual respect and admiration between the separated couple.

In another interview JLO had also recalled how the rapper was unfaithful to her and had betrayed her trust.

The possibility of Lopez being summoned by the court as a witness is high also because of her presence at the location as Combs' girlfriend during the 1999 night club shooting incident.