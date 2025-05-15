Bella Hadid finds 'unexpected' strength in her alter ego

Bella Hadid leaves fans in awe with recent confession

Bella Hadid recently offered a glimpse into her personal life as she opened up about her insecurities and her reliance on an “alter ego”.

The 28-year-model, who was named Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council, made a candid confession in a recent conversation.

In an exclusive interview with British Vogue, the brunette beauty shared, “I was like 17, 18 years old not knowing or loving myself a hundred percent yet.”

Speaking to the outlet, she added, “But, beyond that, just being a human being and having to look in the mirror every single day, I think it really does something to your self-confidence and to your soul. That’s why I say the girl who’s at work is Belinda. And then the minute that I get home, I’m on the couch, that’s just Bella again.”

Later in the interview, the Fyre Fraud star also drew parallels between Bella (herself) and her alter ego (Belinda).

She continued, “Belinda just does her job. She slays. She can be crying from 5am to 7am but by the time she gets to work, a smile’s on her face and she’s going to do her job and get through it. That’s Belinda for me. I get emotional thinking about it, because it’s like I have put on that alter ego for a very long time. It’s almost a mask because when I get home I am just a depletion. I’m a skeleton.”

On the professional front, the world’s highest-paid model has made 35 appearances on international Vogue covers throughout her career.