Taylor Swift's new pal Caitlin Clark spills tea on singer's true love

Taylor Swift received heartfelt support from her new friend Caitlin Clark, who shared the booth with her during a playoff game of Kansas City Cheifs.

Clark, the WNBA star, opened up about her experience of joining the So High School crooner during the Kansas City Chiefs game where the team crushed the Houston Texans.

In an interview with ESPN, the Indiana Fever guard said that Swift is "probably one of the sweetest people I’ve ever been around."

"I think what people don’t always realize about people with a certain spotlight, whether it’s her, whether it’s me, whether it’s another professional athlete or a pop star, we’re real people," she said.

Clark revealed that they had "normal conversation" like anyone else and that Swift "loves Chief just as much as I do."

The sports woman referring to Swift’s sweet nature, added that "she just treats everybody with the same amount of kindness."

The heartfelt praise came amidst the recent events regarding the sexual assault case by Lively on Baldoni.

The Five Feet Apart actor’s legal team contends that Blake Lively allegedly tried to get friend Taylor Swift to publicly support her side in their ongoing lawsuit.

However, Lively and her team dismissed the allegations calling it "baseless" and "recklessly levelled without any supporting evidence."

It is to be noted that Swift has not commented on allegation yet.