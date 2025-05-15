'Mission: Impossible 8' star makes bold confession about her fashion sense

Hayley Atwell says 'Everything has an impact'

Hayley Atwell exclusively spoke about her fashion sense while admitting that she knows what suits her and what doesn’t.

Over the course of her career, Atwell has attended many awards shows and interviews, which has helped her in developing a good sense in fashion.

The Black Mirror actress opened, "For me, I know that I suit structure, and I suit boldness of colour, and asymmetry.”

“I’m always kind of aware what doesn’t work on me, and I can often feel it when I look back at images.", the American actress told WWD.

According to Hayley, “I think you can always tell something that didn’t feel quite comfortable.”

The 43-year-old says that actors wear different costumes on a daily basis, which makes them aware of the impact the outfit has on their sense of identity.

Meanwhile, she also claims that the costume also shares the story you’re telling to the world.

“If you decide to wear a paper bag on the red carpet, that is saying something”, Captain America actress said, while adding, "Everything has an impact. It’s just a really interesting part of the art form."

Hayley’s upcoming film Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning alongside Tom Cruise is set to release on May 23.