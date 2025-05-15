Tom Cruise basks in glory with minutes-long ovation for ‘MI8’ at Cannes

Tom Cruise marked yet another high point in his luminous career, soaking in thunderous applause during the premiere of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One at the Cannes Film Festival.

On Wednesday, May 14, the Hollywood icon reportedly received a five-minute standing ovation as he entered the Grand Théâtre Lumière alongside his team.

A video posted on X (formerly Twitter) captured the 62-year-old star joined by director Christopher McQuarrie and co-stars including Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Greg Tarzan Davis, Hannah Waddingham, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Simon Pegg.

Fans flooded the post with praise for the Top Gun: Maverick actor, with one commenting, "Cannes became the Tom Cruise Show [red heart and sparkle emoji]."

Another added, "The guy knows how to make movies."

In another clip from the event, Cruise, who is rumoured to be dating actress Ana de Armas, was seen expressing heartfelt gratitude for being part of the long-running Mission: Impossible franchise.

Speaking to the crowd and his collaborators, he praised the "absolutely brilliant" McQuarrie, saying, "Every step of the way, what you've done, how you've expanded it, how you just went beyond our expectations."

The Mission: Impossible franchise has been a cinematic staple for nearly three decades, with McQuarrie directing four of the eight instalments, including the latest chapter.