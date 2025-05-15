Chris Brown arrested by police ahead of worldwide 'Breezy Bowl XX Tour'

Police releases statement after detaining Chris Brown

Sensational hitmaker Chris Brown has just got himself into trouble as the police has arrested him in Manchester.

Earlier today, the Met police detained the R&B popstar in connection to an alleged bottle attack on a music producer.

Reportedly, the 36-year-old assaulted producer Abe Diaw in London’s Tape nightclub back in February 2023.

The police have finally made the arrest on May 15 after Brown reached the Manchester airport on his private jet yesterday.

Angel Numbers singer was arrested by the met detectives after 2:00 A.M at The Lowry Hotel.

After taking him in detention, the Met released a statement confirming that, "A 36-year-old man was arrested at a hotel in Manchester shortly after 02:00hrs on Thursday, 15 May on suspicion of grievous bodily harm."

"He has been taken into custody where he remains. The arrest relates to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on 19 February 2023."

It is pertinent to mention here that the singer was about to kickstart his worldwide 'Breezy Bowl XX Tour' on June 8.

Petitioner Mr Diaw claimed that the American singer and songwriter smashed a bottle on his head and kicked and punched him as he lay on the floor.

The producer had to walk in crutches for a while due to Chris’ assault.

Soon after, Diaw filed a complaint against the Loyal singer for $16 million in reparations, reported GB News.