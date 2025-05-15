Diddy hit with new sexual assault lawsuit amid federal trial

The music mogul is currently on trial for charges of sex trafficking and racketeering

Sean “Diddy” Combs may be fighting for his life in court, but that hasn’t stopped the sexual assault lawsuits from piling up.

On Wednesday, May 14, a new lawsuit was filed in New York County Supreme Court accusing the music mogul of sexually assaulting a woman in 2001, according to People magazine. The anonymous plaintiff, listed as Jane Doe, is also suing Combs’ label, Bad Boy Entertainment, along with several others tied to the alleged incident.

Doe says she had multiple run-ins with Combs that summer, but the lawsuit centres on a July 2001 encounter in New York City — where Combs is currently facing trial.

She claims the assault caused lasting emotional trauma and is seeking damages and a jury trial.

It’s the latest in a flood of over 100 sexual assault lawsuits Combs has faced in the past 18 months.

The tidal wave began with Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, whose shocking lawsuit last year opened the floodgates.

Cassie has since taken the stand in Diddy’s criminal trial, where he’s facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and obstruction.

Under oath, Cassie has made some disturbing revelations about her 10-year on-and-off relationship with Combs.