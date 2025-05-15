Prince Harry, Meghan’s move pushes Beckhams to the brink: Reunion or ruin?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘unexpected invite’ a bane or boon?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in an unexpected move extended a hand in friendship towards Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz as the two couples deal with their own family feuds.

The news emerged on Wednesday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex held an intimate dinner gathering at their Montecito to which the eldest son and daughter-in-law of David and Victoria Beckham were in attendance.

Brooklyn and Nicola, who were notably missing from David’s 50th birthday, are reportedly having tensions with the family. Reports suggest that the feud started when Brooklyn's younger brother, Romeo, began dating his elder sibling's ex-girlfriend.

[From Left] Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz; Romeo Beckham with Kim Turnbull, also Brooklyn's ex

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is still reeling from the shock of losing his security bid as the rift between him and the royal family gets worse.

It may appear that as Harry and Meghan deal with the cold shoulder from the royals, especially King Charles and Prince William, it is possible that the Sussexes are trying to exact revenge on not just the royals but also the Beckhams.

According to The Sun, Harry was aware of the feud between Brooklyn and his parents, and offered “unwavering support” to him. Meanwhile, Meghan bonded with Nicola over “common ground” as both women have been accused or wrecking their husbands’ families.

For the unversed, the former England football captain used to share good relations with both Prince Harry and Prince William. Although the things soured between David and Harry, after Meghan allegedly accuses Victoria for leaking secrets about the Sussexes.

David Beckham and Victoria attending Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018

The fallout was messy as David was infuriated by the allegations and cut off ties with the Sussexes and grew closer to the King along with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Recently, a report by InTouch Weekly claimed that Meghan and Victoria were willing to call for truce but David and his three sons were not willing to bury the hatchet especially Victoria was “humiliated and hurt” by the false allegations.

“They’re super protective of her and don’t feel like she should give Meghan or Harry another chance,” the insider explained. “They’re just so offended and angry on her behalf and think she’d being way too nice about it all. As far as they’re concerned there is no going back.”

If the report is true, it is possible that things Brooklyn wanted to hurt his family with by attending the Sussex dinner. Meanwhile, speculations state that Harry and Meghan, too, have found an opportunity to hit back at the Beckhams for their close alliance with the royal family, especially the Duke’ estranged brother, William.

Prince William, David Beckham, Prince Harry in 2010

Another theory suggests that since Harry is mourning the loss of familial ties with the royals, the Sussexes were making an effort to offer comfort and possibly heal the rift between Beckhams and their eldest.

The Sussexes actions may have been motivated by hopes that David could offer to mediate for Harry and the royals as a ‘thank you’.

In his latest BBC interview, Harry appeared to be holding back tears as he declared that he was open to reconcile with his family, however, his father was not speaking to him due to the security case.

However, insiders seemed to have poured cold water on the theories as they revealed to People Magazine that the unexpected invite was a mere coincidence.

“Brooklyn and Nicola were invited prior to David’s numerous global birthday galas, so the timing is pure coincidence,” the source said.

“While it was an intimate gathering, there were several additional guests, including VIPs and film executives,” they continued.

“Brooklyn and Nicola had a wonderful time and found Harry and Meghan to be particularly kind, caring and generous.”

Moreover, MailOnline confirmed that Brooklyn and Nicola were “not directly invited by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex”, and instead were asked by a mutual friend or intermediary.

The jury is still out on whether the Sussexes’s invite to Brooklyn and Nicola was mere a social event or there was an ulterior motive behind it.