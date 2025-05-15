Zara Tindall makes surprising revelation about marriage amid Meghan's warning

Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall has made shocking claims about her marriage to former rugby player Mike Tindall amid Meghan Markle's surprising advice to Prince Harry.

Zara offered rare insight into what their family life is really like behind closed doors amid Meghan's concerns about Harry's health.

The King's niece revealed secrets about her marriage with Mike, admitting that she wasn't actually super impressed with the athlete when they first crossed paths back in 2003.

In conversation with the Mirror, she admitted that her first impression of her now-husband was that he was a bit "boring".

She went on disclosing the hidden truth about her initial relationship with her husband, saying: "It is a long story. I was out with some mates. We went out to watch the Rugby World Cup. It was when we were young enough to run away from life."

William and Harry's cousin added: "I went out for an all day lunch with some girlfriends. We went around the harbour and they were all very drunk and were like ‘England are staying in that hotel'."

Zara and Mike, who married in 2011 and welcomed three children into their family, have enjoyed long and successful careers in sport and their down-to-earth approach has made them firm favourites with royal fans.

The royal shared: "I walked past the restaurant and I saw Austin Healey. The girls went to Austin and dropped my name and told him where they were going to be. He came out for a drink with us and he brought Mike and Martin Corrigan.

She claimed: "Mikey, I thought was a bit boring actually. When Austin left and I was told ‘He wants to call you after the final’. I was like ‘that is a bit keen. They have not even got through the semis yet.’"

"Anyway, he messaged me the whole time like ‘Come for a drink, come for a drink’. I was actually hanging out with some of the All Blacks.

"At 8am I walked into this bar and all the England guys were in there and Mike was walking out with this girl and he was like ‘come for a drink’. I was like ‘I have got to go home.’ To this day he said that he only went and raided her fridge!"

Zara also shared details of the most annoying moment her husband, which came when Mike bought a race horse on the spur of the moment, without much of a clue what he was doing.