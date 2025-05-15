Seth Rogen calls Dave Franco major inspiration behind 'The Studio'?

Dave Franco returning as Jack Wilder in 'Now You See Me 3'

Seth Rogen has shared a deep insight about his satirical comedy show, The Studio.

Created by Rogen, the American series stars Catherine O’Hara, Chase Sui Wonders, Kathryn Hahn, Bryan Cranston and Ike Barinholtz.

Meanwhile, Dave Franco also made a wild appearance in the show, playing a party animal version of himself on The Studio.

The series resolves around Matt Remick, who is a newly appointed head of the Continental Studios and is desperate for celebrity approval.

The 43-year-old, while speaking about his show, revealed that he 'specifically' had Franco in his head, while he was writing a role.

In conversation with PEOPLE, the Neighbors actor opened, "Honestly, there were very few people that could have filled the roles that the people had filled because we really specifically were catering the stories to certain traits that celebrities have."

But with the Now You See Me actor, Seth knew he was the perfect fit for the role.

He explained, "With Dave, it's like, who do you believe would be in a Ron Howard movie? It's a pretty dramatic movie, who could do that?”

“But also, we knew that he would come back and do this truly ridiculous, stupid thing later in the season”, added the Superbad star.

Based on nine episodes, The Studio premiered on Apple TV+ on March 26.