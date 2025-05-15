Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie credit Sarah Ferguson for healing their sisterly rift

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie took a nostalgic trip down memory lane during their appearance on Cressida Bonas's podcast Lessons From Our Mothers.

The daughters of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew opened up about their childhood experiences, revealing family dynamics, and the key role their mother played in shape their bond.

The royal sisters recalled a 'silly childhood fight' over a pink of pink Converse trainers.

Beatrice, 36, considered it as a 'big fight' over who rightfully owned the footwear.

'It was a big one, 'Beatrice said. 'And mum just jumped into that fight and was like, 'Come on, you can do it!'.

She went on to share how that moment became a life lesson: 'This sense that it's OK to feel, it's OK to push on those emotions, but you have to figure out what the resolution looks like as well. So she was very resolution driven.'

Later in the podcast, Princess Eugenie reflected on her mother's unwavering support during her childhood health challenges, further highlighting Sarah Ferguson' strength as a compassionate and involved mother.