Cruz gets emotional amid Harry, Meghan's involvement in 'Beckhams' family rift

Cruz Beckham has seemingly shared his thoughts on the ongoing family feud as he reflected on one of his mother Victoria Beckham's emotional songs from 2001.

The 20-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a nostalgic track Every Part Of Me, a song from Victoria's self-titled debut album.

The choice of this particular song appeared to carry a subtle message for his eldest brother Brooklyn ,26, and Brooklyn's wife Nicola, 30.

The lyrics of the song seem particularly poignant in light of the reported tensions within the Beckham family. Victoria sings, 'I promise I will be here if someone ever breaks your heart.'

She continues, 'I have seen how easy things can change. And people never stay the same, people gonna come and go, I will still remain.'

The song concludes with the touching line: 'I'll always love you so...You will always be my baby.'

Interestingly, these heartbreaking lyrics believed by some to be directed at Brooklyn and Nicola, come shortly after a report claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are secretly supporting the couple amid their 'similar' family feuds,' according to sources close to them.