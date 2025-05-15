Tom Cruise confirms 'Top Gun: Maverick' sequel?

Tom Cruise speaks about potential 'Top Gun' installment while promoting Mission: Impossible 8

Action star Tom Cruise has spoken about the potential sequel of his 2022 film Top Gun: Maverick.

At present, the 62-year-old is busy promoting and attending premiers worldwide of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Recently, Tom took his much-anticipated movie for premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, where the action flick received a five-minute standing ovation by the jury.

While chatting on the Australian Today show, the Jack Reacher actor shared if he will be reprising his role as pilot Pete Maverick in a sequel.

He spilled that the creative team has been exploring different ideas and are discussing different stories for another entry.

Cruise opened, “Yeah, we’re thinking and talking about many different stories and what could we do and what’s possible.”

“It took me 35 years to figure out Top Gun: Maverick, so all of these things we’re working on, we’re discussing Days of Thunder and Top Gun: Maverick.”

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the 2022 action-adventure film featuring Miles Teller, late Val Kilmer, Monica Barbaro and Glen Powell, was a sequel to the original movie Top Gun released in 1986.

Meanwhile, Tom’s Mission: Impossible 8 is slated to release on May 23.