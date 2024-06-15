Kensington Palace shares Kate Middleton's new video with major health update

Prince William and Kate Middleton's office thrilled fans with brand new video of Kate Middleton's latest outing with her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and crowd-charming Prince Louis.

The Prince and Princess of Wales social media accounts shared Catherine's Trooping the Colour travel with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.



In the stunning video, Princess Kate is seen lovingly touching her only daughter Princess Charlotte's hair as Catherine and her kids waited for their carriage.



The heartwarming clip, that put an end to all the conspiracy theories about the future Queen's health, her cancer diagnosis and treatment, was captioned: "All set for The King's Birthday Parade."

Prince Louis, who's known to steal the show with his mesmerising gestures at royal events, is also seen giving a wave as the drivers arrived, and Princess Charlotte smiled from her spot inside the Glass Coach beside Prince George.



The new post attracts massive praise from fans with one writing: "Dearest Princess - Seeing you in your full glory with your family brings tears to my eyes. I know something about putting on a brave smile, and doing the best to look like everything is perfect when under the surface we are fighting to live, something that no one else can see - well I SEE YOU.

"I see your glory and what it is taking to put on that smile- and thank you. I SEE YOU. Now is the time to focus on you and your family. No explanations required.



We are all eagerly and wholeheartedly waiting for your full recovery. We need you. We appreciate you! Love and well wishes to you :) I might have started this statement with Dear Princess, but I will end it POWERFULLY with LONG LIVE QUEEN CATHERINE :) I, and all of us, await you and your rightful and most deserved reign. :)"



Kate was all smiles and in good spirits during her first appearance in six months as she did not let the worries appear on her fairylike visage even though she's still undergoing preventative chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis.