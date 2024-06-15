'Love Island' fans threaten to lodge complaint against 'bullying'

Love Island fans spark fury over bullying

Love Island fans have reportedly been concerned about the bullying behavior showed on the reality show.

They took to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to call out producers for allowing Molly Marsh to be bullied by other contestants.

Meanwhile, some fans have been adamant to refer to Molly as a “game player” and the “two faced one” amid the ongoing love triangle between Molly, Mitch, and Zachariah.

Jess, who made a comment about Molly when she left the room, also called her out for being double-faced.

Following her harsh comment about Molly, Love Island viewers threatened to lodge a complaint to Ofcom over the blonde being singled out.

Speaking in favor of Molly, one fan fumed: "Jess is not a nice person. She’ll be gone soon. All mouth, glad to see her storm off tonight couldn’t happen to a nicer person!!! She’s that mean girl from school with fake friends. Bully - Love Island producers seriously have a word.”

While another chimed in, adding: "Jess is a bully. What’s with this hate for Molly? Feel like calling Ofcom over this.”

A third echoed: "Ofcom will be getting LOTS of calls after this episode tonight. Blatant bullying."