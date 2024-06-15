Jodie Turner-Smith reacts to ex Joshua Jackson, Lupita Nyong’o romance

Jodie Turner opens up about ex dating Lupita Nyong'o

Jodie Turner-Smith recently opened up about her ex dating Lupita Nyong’o with a three-word quip.

The 37-year-old actress, who filed for divorce from Dawson’s Creek alum, Joshua Jackson last year, was previously said to be “heartbroken” over her ex’s photos with 12 Years a Slave star Lupita on a beach.

However, the actress shut down speculations with a positive wishes for the loved-up couple.

When asked about their romance, Jodie quipped: "Good for them. We need happiness in order to peacefully co-parent. I'm trying to get us to the Gwyneth [Paltrow] and Chris Martin level."

Speaking exclusively to The Cut, she said: "I truly hope they're happy and that it benefits us as a family."

Opening up about their co-parenting style, the Anne Boleyn star explained: "I just have to do everything that I can to set Juno up to win and to peacefully co-parent with someone whom I once loved very, very much. Peace is what's needed right now."

For the unversed, the former couple took the internet by storm after they broke the big news.

According to TMZ, the Acolyte star filed the paperwork, asking for joint custody of their three-year-old daughter Juno.