Kate Middleton exercises caution at first major appearance since cancer diagnosis

Kate Middleton appeared in high spirits as she made her return to the public eye at Trooping the Colour 2024 since announcing her cancer diagnosis.

However, her appearance was notably tinged with gestures of caution due to her early return in the wake of ongoing preventative chemotherapy.

Speaking to the Daily Star, royal expert Inbaal Honigman reflected on the Princess of Wales’ body language as she exuded elegance in a white recycled dress from Jenny Packham alongside her three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6.

"Princess Catherine's closed-mouth smile as she arrives in the car with her family is an indication that she is being cautious,” she shared on behalf of Slingo.

"Compared with previous years, where the Princess would flash a wholehearted, toothy smile of happiness,” Inbaal continued, “this occasion reveals a more careful Catherine, smiling with her lips, cheeks and eyes, but not with her teeth.

“This demonstrates caution, but there are signs that her happiness is genuine,” the expert clarified. "The raised eyebrows when she smiles, suggest that she is happy, even excited, and as she peeks out of the car, we can see that she's glad to connect with the expecting crowds outside.

“Her shoulders are slightly raised, which suggests that she's nervous,” she concluded her analysis.

Kate’s appearance is a landmark in her ongoing treatment from cancer, after she recoiled from public eye after undergoing abdominal surgery for mysterious reasons at the beginning of this year.