Humaima Malick 'did not think twice' before intimate scenes with Emraan Hashmi

Actor Humaima Malick does not regret her career choices, even if they are 'bold.'
Speaking to a media outlet in a recent interview, the Bol star touched upon her Bollywood debut with Emraan Hashmi in Raja Natwarlal (2014). Humaima admitted that she thought a lot before agreeing to intimate scenes in the movie, but later signed up for the film thinking that 'it was just a role.'
"My last film was Bol and there I played a typical woman who does not even let her veil fall from her head. And in her next project, if she gets to kiss her co-star then I think anybody would be worried.” She added, “I made myself strong with the thought that 'talent has no religion'. It was just a role," iterated Humaima.
She continued, “I have always been an independent ‘bold’ girl who paid her own bills. I started working at the age of fourteen. I had to support my family and at that time, I did not think twice before doing an intimate scene.”
Speaking about the backlash she received while performing the role, Humaima added:
“There was a lot of hatred for me when I performed the role of a bar dancer. I did a lot of hard work to play this role as this culture is not there in Pakistan. My director took me to various bars and I observed the body language of those dancers. It's a very tough job they are doing and I have immense respect for them."
After wedding in Rajasthan, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif returned to Mumbai. Vicky has resumed shooting for his...
Zaid Ali recreated a popular scene from 2004 film, 'Main Hoon Na,' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen in lead
Book 'Tech Noir: The Art of James Cameron' shows how his early ideas evolved into films
'Season 1 allowed us an escapism when it came out,' shares Lily Collins
Harry's rift with William could be a cause of him distancing from the entire royal family
'Yeah. I do a Cher impersonation,' admits Scarlett Johansson