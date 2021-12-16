Alec Baldwin is ‘grateful’ for support after fatal ‘Rust’ shooting: ‘Whoever you guys are’

Alec Baldwin is ‘deeply grateful’ to everyone supporting him after the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

A look into his emotions has been brought to light by his wife Hilaria Baldwin.

She turned to Instagram to showcase the impact of a stranger’s kindness and left fans emotional.

The post contained a candid snap of Alec and a passing fan who can be seen having a heartstring-tugging moment.

There was also a captioned that highlighted Hilaria’s own thoughts towards the support being shown towards her husband and it read, “Grateful for people who stop my husband to say they are thinking about him, praying for him, ‘keep on, Alec’, ‘hang in there’, ‘we are here for you’…”

She also added, “All of these messages are life changing for him. And also for our whole family. A quick act of kindness means the world to us.”

“Grateful to this superhuman who said he was praying for him today, as he was driving by. Didn’t get your name in our split moment encounter, but you are a special soul with a huge heart.”

Even Alec shared a small note for the man in black and posted it to his wife’s comment section with the words, “I am truly grateful, whoever you are”.



