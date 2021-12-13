Karan Johar confirms jury of reality talent show ‘Hunarbaaz’

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has announced co-judges for his upcoming reality talent show Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan.



The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai famed director turned to Instagram and posted a lovely photo with legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty and Parineeti Chopra to confirm the jury.

He wrote, “New beginnings are always special! Excited to start a new and exciting reality one Called HUNARBAAZ DESH KI SHAAN! With the Legendary Mithun Da and the absolutely lovely @parineetichopra!!.”

He further said, “Buckle up for some incredible talent coming your way. This one is going to be one helluva ride!!! Watch this space! #hunarbaazdeshkishaan.”

Earlier, Karan unveiled the teaser of the show saying “I’ve always loved being on the seat of the judge of a talent show because I get to witness raw and boundless talent from every corner of our country.”

“As I get ready to take my seat again, I feel it deep inside of me that this time it will be different. This time it will be more special!.”