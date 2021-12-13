Karan Johar confirms jury of reality talent show ‘Hunarbaaz’

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has announced co-judges for his upcoming reality talent show Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan.
The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai famed director turned to Instagram and posted a lovely photo with legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty and Parineeti Chopra to confirm the jury.
He wrote, “New beginnings are always special! Excited to start a new and exciting reality one Called HUNARBAAZ DESH KI SHAAN! With the Legendary Mithun Da and the absolutely lovely @parineetichopra!!.”
He further said, “Buckle up for some incredible talent coming your way. This one is going to be one helluva ride!!! Watch this space! #hunarbaazdeshkishaan.”
Earlier, Karan unveiled the teaser of the show saying “I’ve always loved being on the seat of the judge of a talent show because I get to witness raw and boundless talent from every corner of our country.”
“As I get ready to take my seat again, I feel it deep inside of me that this time it will be different. This time it will be more special!.”
Meghan Markle to face ‘biggest challenge’ amid incoming ‘awkward’ revelations
Alizeh Shah tumbles in her bridal dress during special ramp appearance
Princess Charlotte’s reserved demeanour is being analyzed by concerned experts
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry copying the Firm’s overhauling divisive image in bid to ‘overhaul’ divisive image
Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh is reportedly ‘desperate’ to see her dad amid custody battle
Camilla Cabello weighs in on how ‘Cinderella’ casting impacted waning mental health