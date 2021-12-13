New ‘West Side Story’ is top film in North America

Los Angeles: "West Side Story," Steven Spielberg´s remake of the hugely popular 1961 movie musical, danced to the top of the North American box office in its opening weekend, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday.



Spielberg´s updated take on the New York-set "Romeo and Juliet" story -- complete with music, dance numbers and a storyline that first appeared on Broadway in 1957 in a legendary collaboration of composers Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim -- took in an estimated $10.5 million for the Friday-to-Sunday period.

The square-jawed Ansel Elgort -- known for his roles in "The Fault in Our Stars" and the "Divergent" series -- plays the handsome Tony, a former member of the Jets, a street gang drawn from recent European immigrants, while Rachel Zegler plays Maria, newly arrived from Puerto Rico and thus closer to rival gang the Sharks.

Critics say the movie has a chance to be the first remake since "The Departed" in 2006 to win an Oscar for best picture.

Last week´s top film, Disney´s animated musical fantasy "Encanto," slipped to second place, earning $9.4 million, for a three-week total of $71.3 million.

With music composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the film recounts the story of a family in rural Colombia endowed with special powers -- except for daughter Mirabel, who ends up having to save the others.

In third place was Sony´s "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," the latest chapter in that supernatural franchise, at $7.1 million.

Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon and Mckenna Grace star as the ghostly tale moves from 1980s Manhattan to present-day small-town Oklahoma.

Far back in fourth place was Ridley Scott´s new crime drama "House of Gucci," at $4.1 million. The film stars Adam Driver and Lady Gaga in the story of how a Gucci fashion executive was murdered by a hitman hired by his vengeful ex-wife.

Disney/Marvel superhero film "Eternals" placed fifth, at $3.1 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" ($1.7 million)

"Clifford the Big Red Dog" ($1.3 million)

"Christmas With the Chosen: The Messengers" ($1.3 million)

"Dune" ($857,000)

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" ($850,000)